3 Beautiful Central Minnesota Sunflower Fields to Visit This Summer

August and September are the best months to see them in full bloom. There is nothing more joyous then spending time outside gazing at these beauties that nature created.

attachment-Sunflowers-Photo by Jordan Cormack on Unsplash Photo by Jordan Cormack on Unsplash loading...

Plus, it’s a good way to get out with the whole family. Kids will wonder at the sight of such incredible flowers, and you know they just love being outside where they can run around in the sunshine. And sunflowers actually look like sunshine. Plus, many of the Fields allow you to cut your own to take some home with you and depending on which one you go to, there may be other activities like kids games, hayrides, mazes and more.

Photo by Rehan Shaik on Unsplash Photo by Rehan Shaik on Unsplash loading...

Be sure to bring a camera, or just use the one on your phone, because sunflower fields are an incredible opportunity to get some beautiful pictures in nature. In the age of Facebook and Instagram, we all love a good picture for the ‘gram, right?

Get our free mobile app

GREEN BARN GARDEN CENTER – ISANTI, MN

They are expecting to open at the end of July through Labor Day. They’ll have fun props like tractors, painted bicycles and stairways to get great views all located inside the fields so you can get the best pictures. Food trucks and music too. Just check the schedules as updated.

TREASURED HAVEN FARMS – RUSH CITY, MN

A genuine organic farm intending to open late July through Labor Day. But weather makes all the difference, so check the website.

WALDOCH FARMS - LINO LAKES, MN

Hayrides to the Sunflower Fields and you-pick flower fields. Check the website for hours and more.

10 Things You'll See at Every Small Town Summer Festival in Minnesota