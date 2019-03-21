The Gopher men's basketball team pulled off a mild upset in the NCAA tournament first round today 86-76 in Des Moines, Iowa. Minnesota led by 5 at halftime and by as many as 19 points in the 2nd half. Freshman Gabe Kalscheur led the Gophers with 24 points including 5-11 from 3-point range. Jordan Murphy battled back spasms in the 2nd half but finished with 18 points and 6 rebounds. Amir Coffey added 18 points.

Getty Images

The 80 points the Gophers were all from their starters. No bench points. Louisville was led by Christen Cunningham with 17 points. Minnesota improves to 22-13 and will play the Michigan State/Bradley winner Saturday. Game time Saturday has not yet been announced.