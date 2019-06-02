Gophers’ Season Comes to an End

The no.7 University of Minnesota softball team ended their post-season run with a loss to the University of Washington in an elimination game on Saturday afternoon.

Washington pushed out to an early lead, scoring two runs in the top of the first. Minnesota scored their first run in the bottom of the third to close the gap to 2-1. The Huskies responded with their third run to start the fourth inning.

Following a scoreless fifth inning, and a three hour and nine-minute rain delay, the teams retook the field to play the final two innings.

Washington came roaring back in the top of the sixth. A missed out call gave them the opportunity to send one more batter to the plate. The result was a two-run double that extended their lead to 5-1.

The Gophers fought to the end, coming within striking distance of a win. In the bottom of the seventh multiple walks, and a double down the right-field line gave Minnesota two more runs.

With two outs and two runners on base, the Gophers had a chance to go up as many as 6-5. Instead, a pitching change for the Huskies led to a Gopher strikeout and a 5-3 loss.

Carlie Brandt had the hot bat for Minnesota. She ended the day with two hits and three RBIs. Emma Burns scored two runs, and Natalie DenHartog added the third.

Amber Fiser threw one strikeout, two errors, seven hits, and three runs in 18 at-bats in the first half of the game. Sydney Smith ended with one strikeout, three hits, and two runs on 13 at-bats.

The Gophers complete the season with an overall record of 46-14 and the first trip to the Women’s College World Series in program history.