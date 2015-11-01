Gophers Come Up Short Against Michigan

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Golden Gophers were stopped on the goal line in the final seconds to lose the #15 Michigan Wolverines 29-26 on Saturday night.

Emotions were high for the Gophers, playing their first game since head coach Jerry Kill announced his immediate retirement earlier this week due to health concerns.

Quarterback Mitch Leidner completed only 16 of his 33 pass attempts, but threw for 317 yards and a touchdown. Leidner also ran a touchdown in from 24 yards in the third quarter to give Minnesota a 23-21 lead.

Trailing 29-26 in the final seconds, Leidner hit receiver Drew Wolitarsky for a 22-yard pass that was originally called a touchdown but after review, Wolitarsky was ruled down at the one-yard line.

Interim head coach Tracy Claeys decided to go for the win rather than a potentially game-tying field goal.

Michigan's defense held the Gophers out of the endzone on the first play and then stuffed a sneak attempt by Leidner as time expired.

With the loss, the Gophers fall to 4-4 on the season. The schedule doesn't get any easier, as Minnesota will travel to play #1 Ohio State next weekend.