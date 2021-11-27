Gophers, Badgers Battle For Paul Bunyan’s Axe

The Gopher football team battles the 18th ranked Wisconsin Badgers today at 3:10, pregame on WJON at 1:00. Minnesota is 7-4 overall and 5-3 in the Big Ten while Wisconsin is 8-3 overall and 6-2 in the Big Ten.

Wisconsin leads the all-time series 62-60-8 including winning the last 2 meetings. The Badgers hold the longest win streak in the series at 14 games from 2004-2017. This is the 74th game in the series where the two teams have been battling for the traveling trophy, Paul Bunyan's Axe.

Both teams are bowl eligible. The Gophers are predicted to play in the Music City Bowl December 30th in Nashville, Tennessee, the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on December 28th in Phoenix or the Las Vegas Bowl December 30th in Las Vegas.