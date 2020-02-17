Gopher MBB Falls to Iowa; Tourney Hopes Take a Hit

The Gopher men's basketball team failed to score in the final 5 minutes and they lost 58-55 at home to #21 Iowa Sunday. The Hawkeyes closed the game on a 11-0 run to defeat Minnesota.

Luka Garza led Iowa with 24 points and 8 rebounds before fouling out. Daniel Oturu led Minnesota with 15 points and 6 rebounds and Gabe Kalscheur added 12 points for the Gophers. Minnesota shot just 36 percent from the field.

The Gophers are 12-12 overall and 6-8 in the Big Ten. The Gopher likely need to win 4 or 5 of their remaining 6 regular season games to have a chance to make the NCAA tournament.

Minnesota will host Indiana Wednesday night at 8 p.m., pregame on WJON at 7:30.