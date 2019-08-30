Gopher Football Sneaks by South Dakota State

The Gopher football scored a 4th quarter touchdown to beat visiting South Dakota State 28-21 Thursday night at TCF Bank Stadium. Mohammed Ibrahim scored the go-ahead touchdown with 5:39 remaining. Tyler Johnson threw a pass to Tanner Morgan for the 2-point conversion to give the Gophers a 7-point lead.

Morgan threw for 176 yards and a touchdown. Tanner's top target was Rashod Bateman. He had 5 catches for 132 yards including a one-handed 42-yard touchdown catch. Rodney Smith led the Gophers on the ground rushing for 92 yards on 21 carries.

The Gophers are 1-0 and will play at Fresno State at 9:30pm Saturday September 7, pregame on AM 1390-Granite City Sports at 7:30.