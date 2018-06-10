Gopher Baseball Season Ends at Oregon State

The Minnesota Golden Gophers Baseball team's season came to an end Saturday night in Corvallis, Oregon as the #3 Oregon State Beavers won for the second straight night -- sweeping the best-of-three NCAA super regional.

The Gophers fell to the Beavers 8-1 in game one on Friday night, and dropped game two by a score of 6-3. With the win, Oregon State advances to the College World Series in Omaha.

Minnesota led 3-2 in the eighth inning, before Oregon State put together a late rally to secure the win.

The Gophers finish the season with a 44-15 record.

The 2018 College World Series will be played June 16-27 at Ameritrade park in Omaha, Nebraska.