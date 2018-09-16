Gophers & Johnnies Pick Up Wins on Saturday

The Minnesota Golden Gophers (3-0) and St. John's Johnnies (2-0) each picked up wins yesterday to remain unbeaten.

The Gophers closed out their non-conference schedule by defeating the visiting Miami (Ohio) University Redhawks 26-3 at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

The Johnnies opened their MIAC schedule on the road against Gustavus in a game that was rescheduled due to the excessive heat, starting at 7 PM at St. Peter High School (instead of 1 PM at GAC). The Johnnies prevailed 45-13.

The SCSU Huskies lost at home Thursday night to 16th ranked UMD 41-17.

The Gophers open their 2018 Big Ten season next week at Maryland. SJU is back at home next Saturday against Carleton College for Homecoming. The SCSU Huskies will be in Aberdeen, South Dakota next Saturday to face Northern State.