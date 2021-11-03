Coborn’s Inc. To Close All Locations Thanksgiving Day

ST. CLOUD -- A local grocery chain plans to close all its locations for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Coborn's Inc has announced all Coborn's, Cash Wise, Marketplace Foods and Hornbacher's grocery stores, liquor stores, convenience stores, coffee shops, online grocery pick-up and delivery, car washes and warehouse operations will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Self-service fuel pumps at Little Dukes, Coborn's Express and Holiday Station stores will remain open for holiday travelers.

Coborns Chief Operating Officer Dave Meyer says this move allows their employees to spend the day with their families.

We are grateful for the remarkable work ethic and incredible dedication our employees have demonstrated this past year. Our employees have a strong commitment that has not gone unnoticed, particularly over these past many months and we know that our employees make Coborn's, Inc. a great place to work.

All Coborn's locations will closed at their normal time on November 24th and re-open on November 26th at their normal times.