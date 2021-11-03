You’ll Never Guess Where Minnesota’s “Best Winter Destination” Is

With winter approaching, the website 24/7 Tempo just released its list of best winter destinations in every state.

In a state that prides itself in making the most of the winter season, it's hard to pick just one place in Minnesota as our best winter destination. From St. Paul's Winter Carnival to Duluth's Bentleyville, International Falls' Ice Box Days to Ely's Winter Festival, Detroit Lakes' Polar Fest to Sandstone's Ice Festival -- there's no shortage of events and activities for cold-weather enthusiasts. Nonetheless, the folks at 24/7 Tempo have undertaken the task of narrowing down Minnesota's ultimate winter destination...and it's one you likely didn't see coming!

"It’s a big country," writes 24/7 Tempo contributor Sarah Burns, "and winter means a whole lot more than skating and skiing. Festivals of all kinds, incredible displays of decorative lights, uncrowded access to sites that are mob scenes in the summer." Burns goes on to consult various lists from Reader’s Digest, Lonely Planet, Condé Nast Traveler, National Geographic, Frommer’s, Cheapism, U.S. News & World Report, Washingtonian, USA Today, Midwest Living, Yankee, and Planet Ware as well as various regional, state, and city tourism sites for her final compilation of the best winter destinations in each state.

Minnesota's best winter destination, by 24/7 Tempo's estimation, is a good three hour drive southeast of St. Cloud to the quaint little town of...Lanesboro!

Burns doesn't go into much detail as to what exactly makes Lanesboro Minnesota's ultimate place to visit during the winter season, though she does make mention of its small town charm, vibrant art scene and cross-country skiing opportunities. Lanesboro has no qualms humble-bragging about itself, though! According to the city's official website, Lanesboro was declared one of the country’s “Top 12 Small Town Artplaces” in 2013 by Artplace America, and -- with a variety of lodging options -- it's also recognized as the Bed & Breakfast Capital of Minnesota.

Local retailers include Driftless Trading Post Farm-to-Table Bistro, Little River General Store, Parkway Market & Coffeehouse, Stone Mill Clothing & Gifts, Amish Experience, and Whalen Depot. Lanesboro also boasts its own brewery and winery as well as ice cream shoppes and cafes.

What Lanesboro lacks in size it certainly seems to make up for with personality! Have you ever been to Minnesota's best winter destination?

