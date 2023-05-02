Giant Waterpark Worth the 2 Hour Drive from St. Cloud

Finally, it seems like we can maybe see Summer from here. And when Summer hits, we, as Minnesotans, love to do anything we can outside. And, since that is the case, we know we will be enjoying outdoor things... but where?

Here is one of the best family activity places that I have heard about. It's a campground, but it has a GIANT waterpark included on the grounds.

Kamp Dels is located in Waterville, Minnesota which is about 2 hours South of St Cloud. It's just South of the cities near Mankato.

There are so many things to do at this Waterpark/campground/arcade/cabin rental summer resort.

Their website describes the area as the "Ultimate Minnesota Camping Destination". And from what is shown on their website that is 100% true.

If you are there for an extended stay and the weather turns out not to be the best for the outdoor activities that are available, there is also an epic arcade center. It has everything you can imagine for some fun indoor activities to keep the kids occupied and entertained. So, no worries at all if it happens to rain on a day that you are there. Hopefully not, but we all know how unpredictable the Minnesota weather can be.

You can make reservations now and plan your Summer stay-cation right here in Minnesota. Sounds like the perfect family getaway vacation. Whether it's just for a long weekend, or an entire week. There are things to do for everyone.

