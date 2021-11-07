GAME DAY PREVIEW: Vikings Visit Ravens Today in Baltimore

The Minnesota Vikings are looking to bounce back from last week's loss to the Cowboys this afternoon when they face Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Owen Mills, Maryland in Week 9 of the NFL season.

The Vikings (3-4) are coming off a 20-16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on a last-minute touchdown at home last Sunday night in Minneapolis. The Ravens (are coming off their bye week.

Matchup History

Injury Report

The Vikings will be without the services of defensive tackle Michael Pierce (elbow) -- 'out' for today's game. Linebacker Anthony Barr (knee) and cornerback Cameron Dantzler (ankle) are both listed as 'questionable.'

For the Ravens, offensive guard Patrick Mekari and running back Latavius Murray are 'doubtful' for today's game. Wide receiver Sammy Watkins, defensive tackle Brandon Williams, and wide receiver Rashod Bateman are all listed as 'questionable.'

And this from Vikings.com...

Minnesota might be at its lowest point following 20-16 home loss in Week 8 to Dallas that Vikings Head Coach Mike Zimmer called "very disappointing." But the Vikings have a chance to swing the momentum back the other way with Sunday's road game against the Ravens.

NFC North Standings

Green Bay Packers (7-1) at Kansas City today Minnesota Vikings (3-4) at Baltimore today Chicago Bears (2-5) at Pittsburgh tomorrow night Detroit Lions (0-8) bye

The Vikings are 6 point underdogs against the Ravens today.

The game is set to kickoff at 12:00 PM CT. (TV: FOX, RADIO: 1240 AM & 95.3 FM WJON.)

