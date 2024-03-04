UNDATED (WJON News) -- Gas Prices on the Rise in Minnesota, Nationally

Gas Buddy says average gasoline prices in Minnesota have risen 15.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.16.

The national average price of gas has risen 10.0 cents, averaging $3.34.

Gas Buddy says a majority of the nation's 50 states have seen gasoline price rises, a trend that is not surprising for this time of the year, and will likely continue as the entire nation has now made the first step toward summer gasoline.

Meanwhile, the national average price of diesel has fallen 2.7 cents in the last week and stands at $4.03 per gallon.

