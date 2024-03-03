Urgent Search: Cambridge Owner Offers Reward For Lost Cats Return

MEET MISTER PIXEL

We were lucky enough to reunite a man from Arizona with his cat last week, and I'm hoping that we can help this 13-year-old sweetheart get back home as soon as possible. Meet Pixel. Mister Pixel is a lovely cat, but unfortunately, jumped from the third-floor balcony apartment in Cambridge for a kitty-cat adventure. That was on February 23rd, 2024; and the worry is that he won't be able to find his way back home because there's no way for him to get back up to the third-floor balcony from which he escaped.

MISSING IN CAMBRIDGE SINCE FEBRUARY 23TD, 2024

There is a poster up around the Cambridge area looking for Mister Pixel, with a $100 reward. Mister Pixel is micro-chipped but was not wearing a collar when he went on his adventure. Please call 320.291.4414.

He's lived in places where he's been able to roam around outside in the country, so I'm sure he thought he'd be able to find his way back home. A neighbor thought they might have captured him on their outdoor camera, but unfortunately, he was scared away before they could reach him to find out.

POSSIBLE SIGHTING

Mister Pixel was last seen at Birch Street North, Cambridge, between Highway 95 and 2nd Avenue NW in Cambridge. Mister Pixel is a gray tabby, with black stripes and a white nose, white mouth, white belly, and white paws. He has grayish-green eyes and a black spot on each side of his nose. He's got pink toes and black paw pads.

