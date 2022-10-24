Garages and an Apartment Burglarized in St. Cloud

The St. Cloud Police Department is reporting a burglary on 1300 block of 15th Street North. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She explains that a garage was forcibly entered and a black Masterbuilt Smoker was taken.

St. Cloud Police is also reporting a burglary on the 300 block of 5th Avenue South where a TV, Macbook, scooter, and clothes were missing from an apartment. Mages says witnesses describe a white female with pink hair with a tall white male on an orange bicycle were seen leaving with some of the property.

Another burglary in St. Cloud on the 1600 block of 7th Street Southeast where a garage was broken into and several items were taken including TVs, tools and an antique trunk.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Alicia Mages it is available below.