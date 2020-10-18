Game Day: Vikings Face Falcons at U.S. Bank Stadium

The Minnesota Vikings are looking to bounce back from their week-five loss in Seattle this afternoon against the Atlanta Falcons at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Today's game will be played at an empty stadium due to coronavirus restrictions. The Vikings haven't announced whether nor not any fans will be allowed for their next home game against the Detroit Lions on November 8th..

The Vikings lead the all-time series against the Falcons with a 20-11 record. Minnesota has defeated Atlanta in the last four meetings. It's been nine years since the Falcons last beat the Vikings. The last time the Falcons won a game in Minnesota was in 2008.

Last Sunday night the Vikings lost in the final seconds 27-26 to the Seahawks in Seattle. The Falcons lost to the Carolina Panthers 23-16 in Atlanta.

Entering week six of the season, the two teams have a combined one win, which came for Minnesota in week four over the Houston Texans.

The Vikings will be without the services of running back Dalvin Cook, wide receiver and kick returner K.J. Osborne, cornerback Chris Boyd, and offensive lineman Dru Samia -- all who are listed as 'out' for today's game. Cornerback Holton Hill is listed as 'doubtful.' Defensive end Danielle Hunter continues to miss action on the team's Injured Reserve list, and linebacker Anthony Barr is out for the season.

For the Falcons, safety Jaylinn Hawkins and defensive end Takk McKinley are listed as 'out.' Defensive end John Cominsky is listed as 'questionable.'

The Vikings are 3½ point favorites against the Falcons today.

The game is set to kickoff at 12:00 PM CT. (TV: FOX, RADIO: 1240 AM & 95.3 FM WJON.)

