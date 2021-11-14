GAME DAY PREVIEW: Vikings Visit Chargers Today in Los Angeles

The Minnesota Vikings are looking to bounce back from last week's loss to the Ravens this afternoon when they face the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California in Week 10 of the NFL season.

The Vikings (3-5) are coming off a 34-31 overtime loss to the Baltimore Ravens last Sunday in Maryland. The (5-3) Chargers topped the Eagles 27-24 last weekend in Philadelphia.

Matchup History

Injury Report

The Vikings will be without the services of defensive tackle Michael Pierce (elbow) and linebacker Anthony Barr (knee) -- both 'out' for today's game. Cornerback Bashaud Breeland (ankle) is listed as 'questionable.'

For the Chargers, cornerback Ryan Smith is 'out' today.' Cornerback Michael Davis and running back Justin Jackson are listed ad 'doubtful' for today's game. Safety Nasir Adderley, wide receiver Keenan Allen, linebacker Joey Bosa, and safety Mark Webb are all listed as 'questionable.'

And this from Vikings.com...

The margin between winning and losing in the NFL is razor thin. And you don't need me to tell you that no team exemplifies that belief more than the Vikings, who have seen nearly all of their games come down to the wire in 2021. Through eight games, Minnesota sits at 3-5, with seven total games being decided by seven points or fewer. No other team has been involved in more heart-pounding tilts so far this season.

NFC North Standings

Green Bay Packers (7-2) vs. Seattle today Minnesota Vikings (3-5) at LA Chargers today Chicago Bears (3-6) bye week Detroit Lions (0-8) at Pittsburgh today

The Vikings are 3 point underdogs against the Chargers today.

The game is set to kickoff at 3:05 PM CT. (TV: FOX, RADIO: 1240 AM & 95.3 FM WJON.)

LOOK: 50 images of winning moments from sports history Sometimes images are the best way to honor the figures we've lost. When tragedy swiftly reminds us that sports are far from the most consequential thing in life, we can still look back on an athlete's winning moment that felt larger than life, remaining grateful for their sacrifice on the court and bringing joy to millions.

Read on to explore the full collection of 50 images Stacker compiled showcasing various iconic winning moments in sports history. Covering achievements from a multitude of sports, these images represent stunning personal achievements, team championships, and athletic perseverance.