Gaborik Leads Kings Past Wild

The Los Angeles Kings beat the Minnesota Wild 5-2 Tuesday night at Staples Center behind a pair of goals from former Wild Marian Gaborik. The goals give Gaborik 400 for his career.

The Wild led 2-1 at the second intermission thanks to goals from Charlie Coyle and Tyler Ennis, but the Kings pulled away with four unanswered goals in the third period for the win.

Minnesota's West Coast road trip continues Friday night at Anaheim. Puck drop is slated for 9:30 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON.