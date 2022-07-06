Freeport Man Dead Following Grain Bin Accident

FREEPORT --A Freeport man died in a grain bin accident Tuesday.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office responded at around 2:00 p.m. in the 32000 block of Oakland Road in Oak Township.

The caller said 34-year-old Thomas Holdvogt was found unconscious in a grain bin by a family member.

Fire crews arrived and were able to pull Holdvogt out of the bin and began lifesaving efforts.

He was taken to CentraCare Hospital in Melrose where he later died.

Authorities say the body has been sent to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.