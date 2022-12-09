Do you ever read stories and wonder, what would I do in that situation? Would I have gone above and beyond the way this Minnesota Employee did? If you're looking for something to restore your faith in humanity again, you have definitely come to the right place.

In a world where every other headline you read is negative and depressing it is extremely refreshing to read a story such as this. Knowing I was having a rather long day and feeling kind of down, my boyfriend sent me a link to go read something yesterday and it reminded me, hey there is good out there.

I'm talking about the story of a Minnesota gal, Ta Leia, who works down in the Twin Cities at Brooklyn Center Liquor. She proved that the holidays are a time for giving, not receiving. Kudos to her employer for sharing this heartwarming story in a post shared yesterday, they wrote:

We want to take some time to acknowledge our employee, Ta Leia (AKA: "Ace") for her kindness and compassion yesterday at Store 1. Ace is pretty new with us at BC Liquor and she is great with customers and a very reliable employee. We all know that December in Minnesota can be a very cold time of year. A homeless man came in looking for boxes he could use as makeshift shoes. Eventually, Ace caught up with the man and gave him the shoes right off her feet. The story gets better. This was not just a regular old pair of shoes. Ace, being a Minnesota Vikings fan, had on her favorite pair of purple Nike Air Jordans which she gave to the man with zero hesitation. This is a true example of empathy, compassion, and holiday cheer. We can all appreciate a story like this during the holiday season. We applaud Ace for her selflessness and her willingness to help those in need!

Anyone else tearing up after reading that?

Here's a couple photos of her showing that kindness and proving once again Minnesota nice is a thing and really she took it to a whole new level.

Image Credit: Brooklyn Center Liquor via Facebook

If you have time, read the overwhelming amount of comments that are just as heartwarming with many calling her "an angel" and it really is a fresh of breath air to see kindness such as this. Just to prove again she's a kind soul someone commented saying they hope the Vikes and Nike see her kindness and replace her shoes, to which she replied "I'm thankful for the pair my manager gave me".

Never change your heart Ta Leia and may your kindness spread like wildfire this Christmas season and the whole year through.

