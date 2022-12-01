12 Ways Minnesotans Say Thank You for Good Neighborly Deed!

'Tis the season of giving, twinkling lights, Christmas carols, baking cookies and neighbors snow blowing out neighbors driveways! Especially here in Minnesota. Personally, I have lived in a Condo for the last six years and don't own a a snow plow so haven't had the pleasure yet of doing that for a neighbor, but I know plenty of people who have done this neighborly deed or had it done for them.

But it wasn't until recently when a new transplant to Minnesota from Texas, had their neighbor snow blow out their driveway, wondering what protocol was for such a kind act. That I too wondered, what is the correct response to this wonderful neighborly deed? Took to Facebook asking:



and the answers were amazing with a couple of responses being a bit of a shock and not very Minnesota Nice ...but before that, lets get to the 12 ways Minnesotans say Thank You to neighbors snow blowing out their driveway/walkway.

1). Dunkin' Donuts

This suggestion comes from Pj, and I'd go as far as to say any donuts will do...but can't ever go wrong with a Dunkin'!

2). Fried Fish

If this doesn't sound Minnesotan, I don't know what does, haha! Casandra R. shares,

When my husband did that for our neighbors he ended up getting drunk and eating fried fish with the neighbor for like 6 hours

And I bet a few fish tales were shared during that time as well.

3). Gas Cards

A couple people actually suggested this, but it could be a nice one as Stacey F. states,

If they do it all winter

We all know gas can get expensive FAST, so this would be a nice gesture if it's something they continue doing.

4). Caramel Rolls

Again, can't go wrong with this. Especially, if as Brad D. suggests, they're

Fresh hot caramel rolls

This is one I can actually make fresh, so I would be down for making these as a neighborly gesture sometime!

5). Return the Favor

Many shared the advice that returning the favor is always a good call. Make sure to acknowledge that the neighbors did snow blow and then get out there next time and beat them to snow blowing their driveway & walkway.

6). Beer

The amount of responses that suggested a Case of Beer was quite high. This might be the most popular way of saying "Thank You" in Minnesota, according to this Facebook post anyway. So, all I'm saying is, it might be a good idea to learn what the neighbors favorite kind of beer is, just in "case".

7). Baked Goods

When in doubt, this is another popular one. This can cover so many things from cookies, muffins, cupcakes, home made buns, banana bread and so much more. Plus, it's heartfelt when you make them homemade and do as Melanie P. writes, give:

baked goods and many thank yous

8). Pizza

Anna J., shared that growing up her dad would snow blow and her and her siblings would shovel for the neighbors and get all sorts of different forms of thank you, but her favorite was cookies and

gift cards for pizza places in town

Because pizza is always a fan favorite, I mean it's pizza, need I say more?

9). Smoked Pork Shoulder

Since the question for protocol was asked by a former Texan now living in Minnesota, this made sense when Bob S. wrote;

Smoke them a pork shoulder for pulled pork sandwiches. Seems like a fair trade of services to me.

Because, you know, Texans are known for their BBQ and smoking meat skills. But I know a few Minnesotans who could still use this as a thank you.

10). Cake

Manette Y. suggested in one word, "Cake!" and I'm down with this idea. Find out what your neighbors favorite cake is and you can bake it from scratch or from a box, either way, YUM!

11). Mow the Lawn

Not everyone does have a snow blower and maybe what Laura I. writes, makes sense.

We can't all do the same things. Maybe you can mow their lawn in the summer.

This was suggested a couple of times throughout the post, so it appears to be a little more common than I would have thought.

12). Canned Items

There has definitely been a theme and that is food. Because I don't really know many people who would be upset with food. Holly S. suggested homemade canned items

but also shared;

I don't think there is a protocol, it's more based on your relationship with the neighbor.

Which is honestly just good neighborly advice and as for the canned items, there are so many ways to go with that. It could be homemade jam/jellies, pickled anything or go the other route of a homemade sugar scrub, hot cocoa and so much more. Again, a great suggestion for the creative especially!

Thanks to everyone who shared their thoughts and out of all of them I was surprised to learn there was at least two Minnesota NOT SO Nice moments when Kari H. shared

Umm my neighbor just calls the cops

to which Amber V. also said her last neighbor did the SAME ! Not sure who those neighbors are that hate having their driveway snow blown. Maybe they have a good reason, maybe? My advice, however, don't be "that" neighbor! But if you have another great suggestion on ways to say thank you to your neighbor, send a message in our app.

