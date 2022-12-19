Love this time of year for so many reason, but particularly because I love seeing the an abundance of giving this time of year. Not that in Minnesota we don't see Minnesota Nice year round. We just tend to see a little more of it during the Christmas, Holiday season. Just last week, shared with you a story out of Moorhead, Minnesota and what three officers spread some joy and kindness. Read that story HERE.

Now how about in less than a week, another feel good story from not just a Central Minnesota Police Department, but all starts with a Central Minnesota business.

This wonderful, heartwarming story comes out of Big Lake, Minnesota. Just about 30 miles from St. Cloud. In a post shared by Big Lake Police Department December 16, they wrote;

The Big Lake Police Department would like to give a "shout out" to Ray Rondo (Rondo Construction) for his generous deed!!! Rondo recently purchased (52) K9 Bruno Stuffed Dogs. His wishes were to leave (50) of them for the police Department to distribute as see fit for those in the community of Big Lake. Captain Sam Olson and Chief John Kaczmarek went to each school this morning within the district here in Big Lake and gave (10) Bruno Stuffed Dogs to the school's counselors to distribute to those that may be in need. We are so thankful for the support and thoughtfulness of this community in order for us to contribute to our schools and youth! BLPD

For those that are wondering about the "Bruno" reference. He had been a K9 for the Big Lake Police Department for handler Officer Chaffee. Bruno was sadly called home back in October.

K9 Bruno stuffed animal dogs have been on sale via the department, and is a great tribute to a wonderful dog that served. As someone who has friends who are K9 handlers and officers, from the bottom of my heart, thank you for protecting, for your service and God's blessings.

