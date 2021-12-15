Four Morrison County Residents Charged After Predatory Checks

LITTLE FALLS -- Morrison County officials say four people were charged with failing to register during the latest round of predatory offender registration checks.

Each year the sheriff's office, along with local police departments, check and verify all predatory offenders who are on the registry and live within the county.

Sheriff Shawn Larsen says 61 predatory offenders were checked by the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Pierz, Motley and Royalton Police Departments.

Twenty-three were Level 1 offenders, eight were Level 2 and three were Level 3. Twenty-seven offenders were not assigned a risk level.

Larsen says it is important to keep tabs on the predatory offender registry.

I feel it is extremely important that these people remain aware that we know who they are, and our office will continue to hold them accountable.

All but four individuals were found to be in compliance. Forty-one-year-old Amanda Tesch, 38-year-old Christopher Collins, 39-year-old Michael Sandaker and 42-year-old Tobias Smith have all been charged with failing to register their current addresses, which is a felony.

Offenders released from prison in 1997 or later have been assigned a risk level. The registry does not include juveniles or individuals only sentenced to probation.