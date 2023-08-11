Thankful: Morrison County Sheriff’s Deputy Thankful For All The Support

Injured Morrison County Deputy Brady Pundsack took to social media yesterday to give thanks to all of Central Minnesota and to those who have sent cards and well wishes after he was hit by a vehicle at Pierz Freedom Fest back in July.

I wanted to take a moment to express my heartfelt gratitude for all the kind thoughts, prayers and unwavering support that everyone has shown after my recent accident. Throughout my recovery I have received cards, donations, and many visits from people wishing me well. I’m on the road to recovery and your ongoing support continues to inspire me every day. I can’t thank you enough!

#118/ Deputy Brady Pundsack

Pundsack was hit by a vehicle as traffic was leaving Pierz Freedom Fest, a music festival held the Saturday after the 4th of July, at the Genola Ball Fields.

WJON reported at the time of the accident that Deputy Pundsack "was hit in the roadway by an SUV going north on Highway 25. Pundsack was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the SUV, an unidentified 17-year-old boy, and his passenger, 16-year-old Kataya Hebler of Pierz were not hurt."

It wasn't clear how long Deputy Pundsack would be recovering from his injuries, but looking at the photo provided he seems to have made some big strides, especially after being hit by a vehicle.

The festival was headlined this year by country star Kip Moore, Jo Dee Messina also performed.

