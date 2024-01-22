Four Easy Ways for Minnesotans to Burn More Calories

Who doesn't love a shortcut? When it comes to weight loss, shortcuts are absolute gold.

Some - like Ozempic - are expensive with some gnarly side effects. What we need are health cheat codes that are cheap, but effective...and don't come with the possibility of death as a "side effect".

Four Easy Ways to Burn More Calories

Murder Of A King Oi, you fetchin' some shut eye, bruv? (Getty Images) loading...

#1: Sleep More

I'm sold on this without explanation, but I'll provide one anyway: getting enough sleep keeps the stress hormone - cortisol - in check. Cortisol makes us stress-eat, so keeping that jerkface hormone to a minimum will make us less-prone to overeating.

Meditation I see you stressin' (Getty Images) loading...

#2: Do a Quick Pre-Meal Meditation Session

What do I look like, Maharishi? This goes back to stress. When you're stressed, your body switches to fight-or-flight mode. When you're in flight-or-fight mode, your body will store more calories, just in case...of things. Some deep-breathing can relax your body into a more calorie-burning state, without having to eat while running on a treadmill.

Get our free mobile app

Loading Up Chorin' is borin' (Getty Images) loading...

#3: Don't Forget Your Chores

Doing chores = doing exercise, with double the accomplishment. Vacuuming can burn 100 calories every half an hour, while mowing the lawn (with a push mower) can burn 200 (or more, depending on the terrain of your lawn).

McDonald's To Test Market Go Active Meal How accurate was this thing? (Getty Images) loading...

#4: Wander Whenever You Can

Talking on the phone? Do some pacing around; I tend to pace while talking on the phone out of habit. Make your family extra nervous and pace around while watching Wheel of Fortune. Not only will you get some exercise, but you'll also distract them enough to guess the puzzles before they can!

H/T: Fox News