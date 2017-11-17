Former Northwoods League Pitcher Wins Third Cy Young Award

UNDATED -- A familiar face to the Northwoods League continues to make a name for himself in the big leagues.

Former La Crosse Logger and current Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer was awarded his third Cy Young Award.

Scherzer went 16-6 with a 2.51 ERA over 31 games. He won his first Cy Young in 2013 with the Detroit Tigers, and won his second last season.

Scherzer played for the Loggers in 2004. Loggers General Manager Chris Goodell says:

"We are thrilled for Max to be honored. He will always hold a very special place in La Crosse and the Northwoods League."

Scherzer is just one of many players to play in the Northwoods League and make it to the Major League.