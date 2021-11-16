Foley Seeks Substitute Teachers

FOLEY -- Substitute teachers are needed at the Foley School District.

Teachers have been filling in during their prep hours to mitigate the impacts.

Paul Neubauer is the Superintendent of the Foley School District. He says they are trying to fill several different positions.

Whether people are dropping out of the workforce or whether people are retiring for good, or they're just not subbing anymore, we are really short of substitute teachers. We are actually short of all kinds of subs across our district.

He says the applicant pool has been sparse.

The employees just simply aren't out there. We're looking. We're willing to train. We're willing to work with different schedules. We're willing to piece schedules together if we have to. We're willing to do all kinds of things to try to make it work for people's schedules so that we can have the substitute support that is needed to help a school run smoothly.

Neubauer says applicants for substitute teacher positions need to have a four-year degree and be able to pass a background check.

They are also looking for bus drivers, cooks, and groundskeepers.

