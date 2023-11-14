Flags At Half Staff to Honor Minnesota Soldier

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Governor Tim Walz has ordered all United States and Minnesota flags to fly at half-staff at all state buildings effective immediately until sunset on Monday in honor and remembrance of Sergeant Cade Wolfe.

The Mankato native and four other American service members were killed in a helicopter crash during a training exercise over the Mediterranean Sea.

Walz says,

"Minnesota is deeply saddened by the loss of Sergeant Wolfe, a Minnesotan who dedicated himself selflessly serving our nation and keeping our country safe."

Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are also encouraged to join in lowering their flags.

