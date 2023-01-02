Fish House Hit By Train in Kandiyohi County

ATWATER (WJON News) -- A fish house being pulled by a pickup was hit by a train in Kandiyohi County.

The Sheriff's Office says on Saturday at about 2:40 p.m. the pickup was pulling the fish house on a private driveway which intersected with two sets of railroad tracks. A train with multiple cars was stopped on one set of tracks. The pickup began crossing the series of railroad tracks when the fish house was hit by another train that was traveling on the other set of tracks.

The driver of the Ford Ranger was identified as 21-year-old Jacob Boonstra of Atwater. Boonstra was not hurt.