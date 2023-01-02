CMAB Accepting Applications for Individual Artist Awards

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Applications are being accepted for annual artist awards.

The Central Minnesota Arts Board is accepting applications for their Individual Artist Awards. Artists ages 18 and older in Benton, Sherburne, Stearns, and Wright counties who work in a variety of visual and literary forms can apply for up to $3,500 to help support their work.

Applications can be submitted online through Thursday. A panel of community members will evaluate the applications and pass along the highest scorers to the CMAB board of directors for consideration. The winners are expected to be announced in the spring.

Last year the board awarded $22,000 to seven artists in Benton, Stearns, and Wright counties. The awards are funded by the McKnight Foundation.

