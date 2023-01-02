One Person Hurt in Four-Vehicle Crash in Elk River

Jesse Grabow - Minnesota State Patrol

ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a four-vehicle crash Sunday evening.

It happened on Highway 10 in Elk River at around 5:15 p.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the vehicles were eastbound when they collided. The patrol says no alcohol was involved and the roads were dry at the time of the crash.

A passenger in one of the vehicles, 47-year-old Kristin Melchior of Elk River, suffered non-threatening injuries. She was brought to Mercy Hospital for treatment of her injuries.

None of the others involved in the crash were hurt.

 

