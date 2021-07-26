FireFest Brought the Heat to Cold Spring Last Weekend [PHOTOS]

After a year off, FireFest finally happened in Cold Spring. I've been going to this festival since 2014, and to get to be part of making it happen this year, especially after a year off, made it an experience I will never forget.

The 98.1 Minnesota's New Country crew was in charge of doing stage announcements for the artists this year, and it was a really cool full-circle moment for me. When I first attended the concert in 2014 I was a couple of weeks away from going off to college for radio broadcasting. I remember seeing DJs on stage doing announcements and thought, "how cool would it be to do that someday" and that someday happened this year.

The opening act, Aaron Clafton, also had that full-circle moment. I was talking with him after his set and he told me that he grew up going to this festival and always dreamed of playing it one day. He absolutely crushed his opening set, and I saw people buying and wearing his t-shirts all night.

FireFest is really special because it not only brings the community together but also helps support the Cold Spring Fire and Rescue Department Relief Association. Real life heroes in the Cold Spring community. It was awesome to see such a large crowd show up for this event.

Thank you FireFest for an amazing event this year, we will see you again in 2022!

FireFest 2021 Brought the Heat to Cold Spring

