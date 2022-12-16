A Reminder That it is Still Technically Fall in Minnesota

Looking at photos like the one above, and knowing that over a foot of snow fell in St. Cloud this week it is hard to believe that this is still technically Autumn.

The first day of Winter in the Northern Hemisphere is Wednesday, December 21st, 2022. If we are getting really technical the official time for the start of winter is 3:48 PM CST. Winter Solstice sent its weather early this year.

The winter solstice is the day with the fewest hours of sunlight in the whole year, making it the “shortest day” of the year. Thankfully, after we reach the winter solstice, the days begin to once again grow longer and longer until we reach the summer solstice.

Photos like these are a far cry from the flannel and pumpkin spice vibes that we typically associate fall with:

The good news is that starting December 27th, the amount of daylight we get will start to increase. December 18th - 26th we average 8 hours and 42 minutes of daylight in the St. Cloud area. Starting the 27th that starts to increase in one-minute increments.

Winter isn't quite here yet, but it will be soon!

