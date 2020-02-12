Final Chapter Of Johnnies-Tommies To Be Played At US Bank Stadium

After 119 years and 89 football games, the final chapter of the St. John's University and University of St. Thomas rivalry will take place at US Bank Stadium on November 7th, 2020.

Last season, the two teams met in St. Paul at the brand new Allianz Field in front of 19,508 fans. In 2017 the teams met at Target Field, with that game drawing over 37,000 fans. The capacity at US Bank Stadium is 66,655.

"U.S. Bank Stadium will be an incredible venue to host this historic game," Saint John's head football coach Gary Fasching said in a statement from SJU. "We want everyone to be able to see this final game in one of college football's great rivalries."

The Johnnies lead the all-time series with a 53-35-1 record, including a 38-20 win in 2019.

"Saint John's is thrilled to be able to partner with U.S. Bank Stadium, the finest venue in the NFL, to help us accommodate this historic rivalry game," Saint John's athletic director Bob Alpers said. "Since the announcement that St. Thomas has been invited to join the Summit League, ticket demand for November's game has already been off the charts."

Tickets for the game will go on sale March 13th through Ticketmaster.