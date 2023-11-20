Final 2023 Minnesota Free State Park Day is Friday

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Black Friday marks the 4th and final day of the year when you can visit a state park without a parking permit.

The Free Park Day allows users to enter one of Minnesota's 75 state parks and recreation areas without the usual permit. It does not cover any other amenities or user fees like rentals, camping, or special tours.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources wants users to know the "Key 3". They are to be flexible, arrive prepared, and recreate responsibly.

Parks are busy on these Free Park Days, so consider exploring a new destination.

Arrive prepared by checking alerts and downloading maps before your trip.

And, help conserve the natural spaces by staying on trails and taking everything back out with you.

The DNR says the goal is to get families to spend time together outdoors.

