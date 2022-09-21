Few Details Emerging In Bus Incident Involving Sartell Swim Team

SARTELL -- Minnesota State Patrol Lieutenant Gordon Shank says they are continuing to investigate the incident involving the Sartell Middle School swim team.

Authorities responded to a driving complaint along Highway 10 in Little Falls Tuesday. Members of the swim team were on their way to a meet when the bus was pulled over.

Get our free mobile app

The Sartell-St. Stephen School District says they were told by law enforcement the driver of the bus was a substitute and that he was not under the influence or arrested.

The driver is currently on leave an the case remains and open investigation.

The district says counselors and school staff met with members of the team Wednesday to allow the athletes to process the events, ask questions and support one another.

District officials say they will continue to investigate the matter in conjunction with law enforcement and handle any personnel matters in accordance with District policy.