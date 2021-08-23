FDA Approves Pfizer Vaccine, Will Minnesotans Lose Some Hesitancy?

Just announced this morning (Monday) FDA has approved the Pfizer vaccine. Moderna and Johnson and Johnson are soon to follow, but right now, the Pfizer vaccine has been approved.

There have been many Minnesotans that have been a bit hesitant to get the vaccine. The reason for the hesitancy could vary from no FDA approval, to not knowing the side effects, to just being an anti-vaxx person, to thinking it's just straight up not necessary. Whatever your reason, if the FDA approvals do come for all 3 vaccines, would you feel better about getting the vaccine?

There have been more and more places requiring vaccine or a negative COVID test in order to attend many events that have a large group of people. New York City actually implemented the requirement of at least one dose of one of the three vaccines for all restaurants in the entire city. I don't see Minnesota going to that extreme any time soon, but it's not completely out of the question.

When a poll was taken earlier this year to see if people would be more comfortable with the vaccine if it had the FDA approval, this was result:

So, that is where we are at to this point. Do you think that Minnesotans will be more comfortable with the vaccine? What if more mandates are implemented?

