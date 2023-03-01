Farmers’ Almanac Predicting Cool, Wet Spring

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The spring outlook from the Farmers' Almanac says don't be fooled by early signs of spring.

The annual publication is predicting a "soggy, shivery spring ahead".

Here in the Northern Midwest, the Farmers' Almanac is calling for "coolish temperatures" with above-normal precipitation.

While spring officially arrives on March 20th, the predictions are calling for a wet and cool season with "spring taking its time to arrive".

Get our free mobile app

According to the Farmers' Almanac 2023 Spring Outlook, snow continues to be mentioned into early April for the Great Lakes and Upper Midwest.

In parts of the nation's heartland, which includes the Dakotas, spring is predicted to be "unusually active with frequent to heavy severe thunderstorms".

READ RELATED ARTICLES

LOOK: Baby boomer baby names that have gone out of style Using info from the Social Security Administration's baby name database, Stacker compiled a list of baby boomer baby names that have declined in popularity.

SEE: 30 Toys That Defined the '70s