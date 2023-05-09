Farmers’ Almanac Predicting Broiling, Wet Summer

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Despite a cold spring, the Farmers' Almanac says that won't last long.

The Farmers'Almanac says the summer months in the North Central U.S. will be broiling and wet...

June 1st is when meteorological “summer” begins, and according to our forecasts, this month will be stormy, especially in areas east of the Mississippi River, and then turning quite warm nationwide by the end of the month.

Overall, much of the country should be warmer than normal. The heat will be unrelenting in parts of the country, persisting from late June through early September.

July is forecast to start off quite hot in many areas with some sweltering conditions for the 4th of July holiday (See what’s predicted in your backyard here.) The middle of August is when you may want to find a cool spot to hide from the conditions outdoors. Plenty of three-digit temperatures and high humidity are expected to heat up most of the country.

Rainfall will be above normal for the central U.S. reaching into the northern midwest and eastward to the mid-atlantic coast. The Farmers' Almanac says there will be occasional bouts of heavy precipitation, primarily rain showers, and big thunderstorms.

Get our free mobile app

In all, the Farmers' Almanac is predicting the summer of 2023 to be where the Summer Sizzles Return.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

LOOK: Food and Personal Care Shortages We Could See In 2023 Learn about the 13 potential shortages that could impact stores in 2023, from produce and meat to snacks and beverages.

What Are the Signature Drinks From Every State?