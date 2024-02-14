Farmers’ Almanac Predicting a Chilled, Rainy Spring

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Farmers' Almanac swung and missed badly at predicting what the Minnesota winter would look like amidst a Super El Nino, so what are they predicting for spring?

Spring officially starts on March 19th, but they say it may still feel like and possibly look like winter.

The publication is calling the spring of 2024 the "Polar Coaster Spring" with many days of cold temperatures and snow possible through much of April.

The Farmers' Almanac says the month of May will be cool with an active storm track possibly leading to widespread severe weather in the upper midwest.

As for summer, the publication is predicting warm and seasonably stormy conditions, a "Summer Soaker Ahead".

In terms of their methods, Managing Editor Sandi Duncan will only say their method is an exclusive mathematical and astronomical formula, that relies on sunspot activity, tidal action, planetary position, and other factors developed in 1818.

Duncan says they have an 80% accuracy rate despite making the predictions 18 months in advance.

