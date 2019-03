The winner of this week's Fantasy Football Challenge is Red Wing Shoes. Red Wing wins for the 2nd straight week with 117 points, listener John Shorba was 2nd with 88 points and Old Capital Tavern finished 3rd with 79 points.

The listener must be the overall winner to win $50 certificates from both businesses. If you'd like to be the Week 4 challenger you can email jay@1390thefan.com and include "Fantasy Football Challenge" in the email.