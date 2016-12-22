St. Cloud Man Wins $6,000 Santa’s Shopping Spree

Congratulations to Brian Meyer from St. Cloud! He's the big winner of Santa's Shopping Spree! We called Brian this morning to give him the good news and it's safe to say it's probably the best call he's going to get today.

Brian has $6,000 to spend inside of Santa's workshop on anything he wants--it's going to be a very merry Christmas for him! He said that he hasn't gotten a chance to take a peek at the prize list yet, but that's the first thing he plans to do today!

Check out the awesome prizes that Brian gets to choose from below! Congratulations again, Brian!

Little Jim’s Sports

Prize value: $2,000

Win the Ultimate Ice Fishing Package from Little Jim’s in Annandale. This $2,000 prize includes a Clam Fish Trap 9770 X2 Pro Thermal ice shelter, Strikemaster Lithium lazer Auger 8″ and Marcum Underwater Camera with LCD in color.

D.J.’s

Prize value: $4,400

It’s time to relax and unwind! Imagine yourself in your own private sanctuary enjoying the massaging action of the jets and the warmth of the water relieving you of all the tensions from your day. Sit back and relax and find your inner peace with a Hot Tub from DJ’s Companies. Known in the area as the experts in Hot Tubs, you’ll find an incredible selection at all three showrooms in Monticello, Albertville and Elk River! Come in and select the perfect Hot Tub for you and your family. This prize includes Hot Tub of your choice up to a value of $4,400.

For more information, contact DJ’s at 763-497-2661

Minnesota Flooring

Prize value: $2,000

$2,000 toward flooring supplies and installation. Minnesota Flooring is located inside of Minnesota Lighting, Fireplace and Flooring Showroom on County Road 74 in south St. Cloud. They are floor experts with many years experience serving commercial and residential customers. Talk to Bob and Russ about your flooring needs, and Karen is at the ready to help you with design ideas. Your $2K can be used toward your actual flooring purchase, toward installation labor costs or both.

MN Lighting Fireplace & Flooring

Prize value: $2,000

Get $2000 toward a Kingsman Fireplace! Winter has arrived, and if you’ve always dreamed of having a fireplace (or upgrading your current one) you’ll find a great selection of several different brands at MN Lighting. Kingsman makes quality gas and electric fireplaces. You can see the wide variety of fireplaces and accessories at the Minnesota Lighting, Fireplace and Flooring showroom on County Road 74 in south St. Cloud.

Old Capital Tavern

Prize value: $2,000

Whether you’re hosting an event for a group of 400, or you want to have a fun get-together with a party of four, Old Capital Catering will provide you with a food and beverage experience that will leave people talking! They offer catering for any size event – from large groups to an intimate party with friends. Custom food and beverage options specific to your tastes or event. Educational parties with Beer Dinners, Whiskey Pairings, Cocktail Parties, and Wine Pairings. Have a fun time with friends and learn how to create the perfect mix of food and beverages. Professional staff that can help you with all aspects of your gathering. Just ask, they can do it!

Riddle’s Jewelry

Prize value: $2,500

$2,500 gift card towards Jewelry at Riddle’s Jewelry, a name you can trust for all of life’s special moments. Riddle’s Jewelry is a family owned and operated business and during those years we have expanded to 65 stores in nine Midwest states. After fifty-seven years of dedicated service to our customers, our Riddle’s family name has become synonymous with fine jewelry and diamonds. We are committed to providing the very best variety in style and price, including many designer brands.

Woods Farmer Seed & Nursery

Prize value: $2,000

$2,000 in landscaping products and services from Woods Farmer Seed and Nursery. Let the pros at Woods Farmer Seed & Nursery give your lawn the boost it needs this season. From flowers and vegetable gardens to bird baths and other ornamental furnishings, Woods products and services can help you with all your landscaping needs.

Styles Plus Salon & Spa

Prize value: $2,000

This time of the year you are buying presents for the kids, grandkids, nieces, nephews, and so many more! It’s time to treat you, at Styles Plus Salon and Spa in Cold Spring! This $2,000 Spa package could be used for an unforgettable “you” day, or years and years of Spa services. Available services include, but are not limited to, the following: 30-minute massage, 60-minute massage, 90-minute massage, Body Waxing, Color and highlights, Haircuts, Manicure, Pedicure, Facial, And much, much more! For the full list of available services with this package, call Styles Plus today! 320-685-4452

Runnings Farm & Fleet

Prize value: $2,000

Santa’s Outdoor Power Equipment package from Runnings is everything you need to take advantage of Minnesota’s great outdoors. It includes a Cub Cadet two-stage Snow thrower, Champion Portable Gas Generator, Stihl Chain Saw, and Stihl Professional Blower. 1-844-RUN-1947

Anytime Fitness Waite Park

Prize value: $3,194

Get to a healthier place at Anytime Fitness! Now this is something even Santa would love! Start the new year in the best possible way with the Ultimate Package! This Family of Four Ultimate Package includes 18-month membership, unlimited tanning and a free training session. At Anytime Fitness, the friendly and professional staff is trained to help you along your fitness journey, no matter how much support you need. Whether you’re new to working out or a fitness pro, Anytime Fitness is here to provide a variety of training options, guidance, and support to help you stay on track and reach your goals.

Anytime Fitness Sauk Rapids

Prize value: $3,194

Get to a healthier place at Anytime Fitness! Now this is something even Santa would love! Start the new year in the best possible way with the Ultimate Package! This Family of Four Ultimate Package includes 18-month membership, unlimited tanning and a free training session. At Anytime Fitness, the friendly and professional staff is trained to help you along your fitness journey, no matter how much support you need. Whether you’re new to working out or a fitness pro, Anytime Fitness is here to provide a variety of training options, guidance, and support to help you stay on track and reach your goals.

Truck Gear by Line-X

Prize value: $2,000

Turn your pickup into a TRUCK with Truck Gear by Line-X! The $2,000 certificate can be used towards ANY accessories. Customize your truck however you’d like, and use this prize to cover the bill! Available accessories include, but are not limited to:

Line-X Spray-On Bedliners

Tonneau Covers

Mud Flaps

Floor Liners

Running Boards / Nerf Bars,

Bed Rails

Bug Shields

VentVisors

Fiberglass Toppers,

And so much more!

For the full list of accessories, call Line-X today! 320-529-8555.

River Cities Systems

Prize value: $2,000

Good towards a new sprinkler system and installation.

Experienced Professionals – River Cities Systems has been in business for over 15 years! We have installed over 1,300 irrigation systems, and have serviced hundreds more.

Irrigation Maintenance – We service and maintain all brands of irrigation systems old and new. We also revamp older systems to improve their efficiency.

Strategic Installation – No spots on your lawn are missed. We install with head to head coverage to save on your water bill, and improve efficiency.

Sok’s Rapid Car Wash

Prize value: $2,000

Your car’s going to love you if you pick this prize! Sok’s Rapid Car Wash has automatic and self-serve car washes, along with vacuums, shampooers, and a pet wash (Sartell location only.) With 4 convenient locations in St. Cloud, Sartell, Sauk Rapids, and Annandale you can be sure a Sok’s Car Wash will be close, whenever you need it!

Sound Connection

Prize value: $4,200

His and Hers Remote Car Starters. You have a lot of options when it comes to remote start systems and if you give us a call 218-825-1916 Baxter 320-271-1916 or St.Joe or come in, we can help you choose what will work best for your vehicle and lifestyle. We will make sure that the remote start is compatible with your vehicle and that it is installed correctly.

Birchwood Electric

Prize value: $2,555

Birchwood Home Security can easily recommend and install a complete residential security system in your home. No problem. But it’s what happens afterward that really sets us apart.

Having remote access to your home’s security system allows you to monitor everything from anywhere in the world. Arm or disarm the system from afar to let people in or out; check your cameras, and even monitor other aspects of your home’s condition like the thermostat settings.

Whatever you want to accomplish via remote, Birchwood Home Security can make it happen.We work with you to make you every bit the expert that we are. It includes the training and service you’ll need to operate your system and maximize its features.

We recommend Honeywell or Leviton HAI automation brand security systems, but the choice is yours. We can work with and install any brand.

E&L Hair Removal by Robin

Prize value: $2,000

$2,000 in Laser Hair Removal Service from Electrolysis and Laser Hair Removal by Robyn. They have over 20 years of experience in helping clients look and feel their best. Electrolysis and Laser Hair Removal By Robyn is the only licensed electrologist in the St. Cloud area. For More information on laser hair removal call Robyn or Sandy at (320) 252-5224.

The Shoppes of the Grand Depot

Prize value: $2,000

What a great way to use $2000 of your “Santa’s Shopping Spree” prize! The Shoppes of the Grande Depot feature Accentric & European and Cork N’ Cask. Shop to your heart’s delight amidst their varied selection of specialty gourmet cooking equipment and gourmet foods. If you fancy yourself as an aspiring chef you will find every possible tool you could want for your dream kitchen at Accentric & European. Or you could spend your winnings stocking up on craft beers, hand selected wines and fine spirits at Cork N’ Cask. Great gift ideas or the chance to restock your own liquor cabinet for when guests arrive over the holidays! The Shoppes of the Grande Depot are located just west of St. Cloud where Highway 23 and I-94 meet.

Farm-Rite Equipment

Prize value: $2,000

Midsota Nova utility trailer (model #UT7712.) Includes ATV side ramps and a spare tire Value: $2100

Baby’s on Broadway

Prize value: $2,000

Time to upgrade the nursery with this six-piece Providence rustic, natural nursery set, including crib, dresser, removable changer top, hutch, 5-drawer dresser, and nightstand from Baby’s On Broadway in Little Falls. 320-639-2229

Wilderness Lodge

Prize value: $2,000

Relax and unwind with the ultimate retreat. A family of four can enjoy a one week stay at the Wilderness Chalet. Wilderness Lodge is not a resort – it is an escape from the ordinary. You won’t find a crowded beach, bar or restaurant, and there is a limited number of eclectic log cabins nestled in the towering pines along the shore of pristine Turtle Lake. Lost in time, this grand log estate once served as a booming resort, but today it is a secluded north woods retreat. 218-743-3458.

Furniture Closeout Center

Prize value: $2,150

Benchcraft Reclining Sectional. Console with storage, & 2 cupholders. All metal construction to the floor for strength and durability. Corners are glued, blocked, and stapled. Remove or add a section to your personalized sectional for a perfect fit.Take advantage of new furniture at wholesale deals! Get top-quality items at factory direct prices so you can upgrade your home on a budget thanks to Furniture Closeout Center.

C&D Granite

Prize value: $5,000

Good towards countertops and install.When you make the decision to add the beauty and luxury of granite countertops to your home, work with the guys with the unlimited guarantee – the guys from C&D Granite. Unlike other granite companies, we don’t give you one of those “third party, heaven forbid you should ever have to deal with us warranties.” No, when you partner with C&D Granite, you get an unlimited lifetime guarantee — that is, for as long as you own your home, we’ve got your granite covered. Period.

