Fantasy Football Challenge; Week 3 Lineups

The Fantasy Football Challenge Week 3 lineups are in.  John Shorba is the listener challenger this week.

John Shorba                           Old Capital Tavern                Red Wing Shoes
QB, Drew Brees                     Carson Palmer                     Cam Newton
RB, David Johnson                DeAngelo Williams               Ezekial Elliott
RB, DeAngelo Williams          Melvin Gordon                      David Johnson
WR, Julio Jones                     Brandon Cooks                    Antonio Brown
WR, Antonio Brown                Antonio Brown                      Odell Beckham
TE, Julius Thomas                 Kyle Rudolph                        Greg Olson
Flex, Lamar Miller                   Matt Forte                             Melvin Gordon
K, Adam Vinatieri                    Dan Bailey                           Dan Bailey
D, Seattle                                Arizona                                 Denver

