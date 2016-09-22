Fantasy Football Challenge; Week 3 Lineups
The Fantasy Football Challenge Week 3 lineups are in. John Shorba is the listener challenger this week.
John Shorba Old Capital Tavern Red Wing Shoes
QB, Drew Brees Carson Palmer Cam Newton
RB, David Johnson DeAngelo Williams Ezekial Elliott
RB, DeAngelo Williams Melvin Gordon David Johnson
WR, Julio Jones Brandon Cooks Antonio Brown
WR, Antonio Brown Antonio Brown Odell Beckham
TE, Julius Thomas Kyle Rudolph Greg Olson
Flex, Lamar Miller Matt Forte Melvin Gordon
K, Adam Vinatieri Dan Bailey Dan Bailey
D, Seattle Arizona Denver