The Fantasy Football Challenge Week 3 lineups are in. John Shorba is the listener challenger this week.

John Shorba Old Capital Tavern Red Wing Shoes

QB, Drew Brees Carson Palmer Cam Newton

RB, David Johnson DeAngelo Williams Ezekial Elliott

RB, DeAngelo Williams Melvin Gordon David Johnson

WR, Julio Jones Brandon Cooks Antonio Brown

WR, Antonio Brown Antonio Brown Odell Beckham

TE, Julius Thomas Kyle Rudolph Greg Olson

Flex, Lamar Miller Matt Forte Melvin Gordon

K, Adam Vinatieri Dan Bailey Dan Bailey

D, Seattle Arizona Denver