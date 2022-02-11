Condition - Used (like new)

A member of the St. Cloud Area Online Garage Sale group on Facebook had the best attention grabber I have seen in a while. As I scrolled through the page, a picture of a nail clipper popped up. It stopped me dead in my tracks. Who the heck would take the time to resell something as small as a nail clipper?

The post was put up by Marc Henkel who said:

This nail clipper has done a fabulous job of clipping my nails over the years and should do the same for you. I will throw in 4 seats to the journey freedom tour. Section 110 row 18. March 14. Xcel energy center.

A clever way to sell your concert tickets Marc, I applaud you for your creativity. But you better provide a nail clipper to whoever purchases your tickets. Wouldn't want to disappoint your customer!

Journey is playing the Xcel Energy Center on March 14th with special guest Toto.

27 Things All Minnesotan's Have in Their Junk Drawer

7 Countries That Are Roughly the Same Size as Minnesota