Meeker Co. Sheriff: Suspicious Death Unsolved 4 Years Later

LITCHFIELD -- The Meeker County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate a suspicious death, four years later.

Forty-year-old Shawn Medley was reported missing from his home in Waverly on Thursday, February 8, 2018.

His vehicle, a 2010 Silver Hyundai Elantra, was found abandoned in Litchfield two days later.

The medical examiner determined Medley died of an overdose but evidence suggests he did not die at the rural Ellsworth Township location where his body was found on Sunday, February 11, 2018.

Detectives have followed numerous leads in the four years since Medley’s death but the case remains open and unsolved.

The Meeker County Sheriff’s Office continues to ask for the public’s help with this investigation.

Anyone who has information or had contact with Shawn Medley from early Feb. 8 – Feb. 11, 2018 is encouraged to call the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office at 320-693-5400. Information can also be left on the Sheriff’s Office confidential tip line at 320-693-5411.