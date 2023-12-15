Extremely Rare Baseball Card Potentially Worth A Million Dollars Pulled By Minnesota Shop

A very rare baseball card was pulled from a pack by an Eagan hobby shop during its livestream earlier this week. The card, a Tom Brady baseball card, could be worth a million dollars.

The card in question is a 2023 Bowman Draft card featuring a photoshopped image of former NFL quarterback Tom Brady in baseball gear. Brady was drafted by the Montreal Expos in the 18th round of the 1995 Major League Baseball draft.

Brady of course chose to attend the University of Michigan to play football instead of trying his hand at pro baseball, and I would say it turned out pretty well for him!

Triple Diamond Sports Cards and Collectibles hosts 'box breaks' on their Facebook page. Viewers typically will choose a team, pay a fee based on which team was chosen, watch the shop open the packs on a livestream, then the shop sends the cards to the people through the mail.

An unidentified man paid $229 for the rights to any Montreal Expos/Washington Nationals cards that were pulled and there were two very, very valuable cards that fit the bill.

The first is a 1/1 Tom Brady autographed card that could fetch over a million dollars on the open market. The second is a not-quite-as-rare variation of the same card without the autograph.

While the shop pulled the card, the owner of the shop says he is committed to sending it out to the customer who claimed it. He told FOX 9 it doesn't bother him at all!

"We have been doing this for quite a while," Davis told FOX 9’s Paul Blume. "And we are really into this to build a community of collectors and spread the hobby. So, we are overjoyed for our customer."

According to Nasdaq, the odds of pulling his card were astronomical:

The odds to pull a gold Brady autograph are 1 in 26,639 packs. Overall odds to pull a Brady non-auto card are 1 in 81 hobby boxes. Autograph cards have pull rates of 1 in 1,424 hobby boxes. Overall odds of pulling a Brady card are 1 in 77 hobby boxes of 2023 Bowman Draft.