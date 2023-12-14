St. Cloud Ties Record High Temperature for Thursday

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- For the second time St. Cloud has tied the record high for a single day in December.

The National Weather Service says it officially got up to 53 degrees on Thursday at the St. Cloud Regional Airport. That ties the record for December 14th which was originally set in 1998.

The normal high for the date is 26.

Back on December 7th St. Cloud also hit 53 on that date. That also tied the record high for that date.

Temperatures will remain above normal this weekend, however not as warm as Thursday.

The Climate Prediction Center says we can expect temperatures to remain well above normal for the remainder of December.

The Weather Channel says we could return to the lower 40s for highs on December 23rd and on Christmas Eve. The record high for Christmas Eve in St. Cloud is 43 degrees.

As for snow so far this season here in St. Cloud, we're officially at 4.2 inches. Normally we'd have about 12.3 inches of snow by now. We are 8.1 inches below normal. Last year at this time we had 13.3 inches of snow.

