40 Years Of Christmas Lights – Ogilvie Woman Invites You
YOU'RE INVITED TO VIEW
Now and then you come along a story that you just have to share. Debra Breeden and her family have been having a Christmas Display every year since 1983. This wasn't always the address, and the old homestead may have not been quite as elaborate as it's getting today, but the tradition was going strong even back then; now it's been 40 years of holiday lights.
"Every year we seem to add more. I think we are running out of room," said Debra.
85,000 LIGHTS
The beautiful drive-by display has approximately 85,000 lights this year! There are also 42 blow molds and 12 blow-up Christmas holiday decorations that the kids will love.
HOW LONG DOES IT TAKE TO GET THE DISPLAY READY?
How long does it take the Breeden's to set up this holiday display? Debra says they get started way back in September to get ready each year. Then, on the Sunday after Thanksgiving, the lights go on from 5 pm to 8 pm each night through Christmas.
If you would like to take your family on a magical drive by Breeden's holiday light display, you can head over to 1423 Delta Street in Ogilvie, Minnesota.
LOCATION
1423 Delta Street
Oglivie, MN 56358
Lights go on from 5 pm to 8 pm each evening through Christmas.
KEEP READING: Here are the most popular baby names in every state
Gallery Credit: Stacker
."}" data-sheets-userformat="{"2":33554688,"11":4,"28":1}">
CHECK IT OUT: See the 100 most popular brands in America
."}" data-sheets-userformat="{"2":33554688,"11":4,"28":1}">
LOOK: The least obedient dog breeds