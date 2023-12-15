Here’s Where To Get A Free Meal On Christmas Day in St. Cloud

The Christmas Holiday is normally about family. And sometimes you’ll get to spend time with friends and usually there’s a meal involved.

But not everyone will have the opportunity to have a good meal because they don’t have the food for the meal.

Agape Warriors Ministry based in Sauk Rapids is trying to help this holiday by giving away three Christmas Meals. Each winner can choose between a turkey or a ham from Manea’s Meats.

The meal will also include stuffing, potatoes, gravy, vegetables, biscuits, dessert, milk and butter. It’s simple to enter, just find the Agape Warriors Ministry Facebook page and then find the post that was shared on Wednesday about the meal. Then simply place your name in the comments to enter.

The non-profit group isn’t stopping with those three meals, on Christmas Day they will be hosting a meal that is open to everyone. The meal will be served at East Side VFW Post, 104 Franklin Ave. SE in St. Cloud.

There are no reservations required for the meal. The menu consists of tacos, turkey, ham, pasta alfredo, salad, stuffing, potatoes and gravy, along with desserts, coffee, lemonade, and water.

This will be the 4th year that Agape Warriors Ministry has held the Christmas Dinner. According to the organization’s Give Minnesota page, they fed over 700 people in the area last year.

Agape Warrior Ministry is a 501 c 3 Non-Profit organization that is designed to serve this area and meet needs that have become known to them.

You can learn more about what they do and even contribute to their work at this GiveMn page. The group says that all the money that comes in goes back out into this area.